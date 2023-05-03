Proposed sand and gravel mine sparks concerns among north Terre Haute residents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A sand and gravel mine could be moving into a north Terre Haute neighborhood.
Caleb Wheeler requested a special use permit for his industrial-zoned property.
The gravel mine would be located just west of Dennis Trucking and north of the Wabash Valley Girls Softball League.
Right now, the property is home to a non-profit Christian radio station. The city engineer says the mine would be up for about seven years.
Between 30 and 50 trucks would leave the facility per day.
They'd be using 19th Street and Deleware Avenue to get out to Lafayette Avenue.
The owners say they've talked to several homeowners along that route. They say no one has any serious concerns.
The owners say they'll put up a fence and repair the roads as the work goes on.
Some other nearby homeowners voiced their thoughts at the meeting. One man says he's worried about contaminated water.
"I'm really concerned about that. Unfortunately, I'm still on well water. Several of the people around that area are still on well water. And there's definitely the possibility of breaking the water table," Howard Ugo, a concerned resident, said.
The board asked the owners to get some more information about how the mine could affect groundwater. The owners agreed to contact the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The special permit request was tabled.