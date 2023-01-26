Proposed Indiana bill would improve mental health treatment in the Hoosier state

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana Senate bill aims to improve mental health treatment.
Hoosier health researchers say untreated mental illness is costing the state at least $4 billion annually. That's according to 2019 data from the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health.
Researchers were tasked with finding the economic impact of untreated mental illness.
They found these annual costs:
- $708 million for healthcare
- $106.4 million for non-healthcare services
- $ 3.3 billion for indirect needs
The total translates to about $600 for every Hoosier, each year.