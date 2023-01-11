Proposed Indiana bill would change consent laws in the Hoosier state

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Senate Bill 67 would make it illegal for anyone 22 or older to have sex, fondle, or intimately touch anyone under 18.
As of now, in the state of Indiana, the age of consent is 16 years old.
This excludes people of authority, such as teachers, police, and coaches.
The bill says 16-year-olds aren't ready to have an intimate relationship with someone over 22.
The bill's author, Senator Mike Bohacek, says the current law contradicts other laws.
"It seems kind of odd that you can have an intimate relationship with someone, but if you take an intimate image of them, that's a crime," Bohacek said.
Bohacek says he expects a little push-back from the legislature.