Proposed Indiana bill lays the groundwork for the federal legalization of marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed Indiana statehouse bill could lay the groundwork for business development if marijuana becomes legal at the federal level.
According to an Indiana lawmaker, the Hoosier state is one of just 12 states with no cannabis allowance.
House Bill 1039 would not legalize marijuana in Indiana. However, it would set up a regulatory infrastructure in case the federal government does legalize it.
Representative Jake Teshka from South Bend wrote the bill.
He says it would help eliminate regulations, making it easier to get permits for businesses to sell cannabis.
"It's really about allowing Hoosiers, like the hemp farmer in my district, who is well-suited to pivot into this new market should it become available, it's about getting them a leg up over multi-state operators from Michigan, Illinois, Colorado etc.," Teshka said.
Teshka expects to hear from those for and against the bill in a committee hearing.