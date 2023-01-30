Proposed Ind. legislation would help protect Hoosier firefighters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana legislation aims to protect firefighters from PFAS. They're chemicals associated with health issues, including cancer.
The House Committee on Veterans Affairs and Public Safety heard HB 12-19 Monday.
It would establish a biomonitoring pilot program. Firefighters would give blood samples.
Those samples would be analyzed for exposure.
From there, data would help determine elevated exposure and possible links to health implications.
"When I first came on the fire department, I knew this was a dangerous job. I knew the chances of getting cancer was higher than getting killed in the line of duties," Mike Whited, from the Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana, said.
The data collected would help state agencies outline plans to limit exposure.
The committee unanimously passed the bill Monday, meaning it'll go to the full Chamber.