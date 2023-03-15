Proposed House budget impacts VCSC textbook funding

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to State Representative Tonya Pfaff (D), the Vigo County School Corporation would have to hand over a million dollars to pay for textbooks during the 2024 school year.
That is if the Indiana house budget becomes final.
Pfaff says Governor Eric Holcomb proposed a line item budget earlier this year, in support of the state paying for textbooks.
"Basically, every student in Indiana gets their textbooks covered at $250 a person," State Rep. Tonya Pfaff said.
However, Pfaff says the Indiana House Republicans decided to go a different route. They voted to combine the $250 with the student funding formula.
"What is bad about that is that in the future, if it just stays part of the student funding formula, and the student funding formula gets cut in a few years, then the corporations have to keep picking up textbook fees for everyone," Pfaff said.
For example, Pfaff says if the house budget passed tomorrow, families would not have to pay textbook fees. Instead, the corporation would have to pay for the books, rather than the state.
"What we're trying to fight for is that the state makes textbooks free for everyone, but it is a very specific line item in the budget because in the end that will help our corporations," Pfaff said.
With corporations footing the bill, Pfaff says it could result in dated learning material.
"Corporations can just say, 'We'll just use those textbooks another 10 years because we have to pay for other things,'" Pfaff said.
In a statement, the Vigo County School Corporation says quote,
"With any piece of legislation, the VCSC will wait for the end of the session and a finalized decision, before commenting on the impact it will have on our school corporation."
News 10 also reached out to Indiana Senator Jon Ford (R), and the head of the budget house committee, Jeff Thompson (R) for comment. As of air time, we had not heard back.