Proposed changes to the North Clinton Street Bridge raises some concerns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New changes could be coming to a busy Vigo County intersection. But these newly proposed changes are not sitting well with many residents.
"I don't see a way that this doesn't add to more accidents and more confusion," Crystal Giordano, one local resident said.
Crystal Giordano is just one of many residents who spoke up at Wednesday's public hearing. The hearing involved the Indiana Department of Transportation's plan to eliminate the North Clinton Street Bridge. That's just over the US 41 Northbound in Terre Haute.
Right now, the Indiana Department of Transportation is proposing to eliminate the North Clinton Street Bridge. That's just over US 41 Northbound in Terre Haute.
This because of recent signs of deterioration, cracks, and other issues. But for people like Giordano, the problem isn't removing the bridge itself, it's what comes after that.
Right now, the plan is to develop a new at-grade intersection at North Clinton Street and US 41 Northbound. On top of that, there are hopes to make changes and bring new roadway modifications between Budd Road/Quinn Avenue and Evans Avenue/Northwood Street along US 41.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says this is the safest solution at this time.
"Safety is obviously a big concern and that's a big reason that we are making the proposed changes," Megan Delucenay with the Indiana Department of Transportation, said. "Especially with that bridge, it's at the end of its life, so we don't want it to fail. We don't want anyone to get hurt. The best option, we think, is to remove it entirely, bring that intersection to grade, and bring some of those reduced conflict intersections in there to keep everyone safe."
While this is the proposed solution at the time being, some locals fear this could ass more congestion, confusion, and the potential for more crashes.
One county leader says there could be another way to go about this.
"The county's position has been to rebuild the bridge," Mike Morris, one of the Vigo County Commissioners, said. "We don't want to change the interchange, we just want the bridge reconstructed.
One of the ideas was just to replace the bridge itself and build a new one and with so many people speaking up at Wednesday's meeting, this could completely change the direction of this project.
"It's entirely possible," Delucenay said. "What we presented here tonight is not necessarily what's going to happen. We take every comment seriously. Your comments can change what we are doing."
No matter what direction the project goes in, the hope is to get construction started by the spring of next year.
If you want to give your feedback on these proposed changes, you can send your thoughts to Brian Shaw at bshaw@b-l-n.com or the INDOT Project Manager Karen Arnold at KArnold2@indot.IN.gov.