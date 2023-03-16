Proposed bill would give all Hoosier students a chance in scholarship program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's Chamber of Commerce is speaking out in support of House Bill 14-49.
If passed, the bill would automatically enroll eligible students in the "21st Century Scholars Program".
Those scholarships pay up to 100 percent of tuition at Indiana's public colleges and universities.
They can also cover part of the tuition at private colleges.
Every year, thousands of students miss out on the scholarships because they never signed up.
Right now, the bill is being heard in the Senate.
It needs to be voted on by the full Senate before being sent back to the House.