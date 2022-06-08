Proposed amendment would allow residents to own chickens in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes could have some big changes coming for residents soon and it all has to do with an amendment to the Farm and Domestic Animal Ordinance.
The primary purpose of this proposed amendment to the ordinance is to allow chickens within city limits.
"There's been a lot of interest on being able to have chickens within city of Vincennes," Tim Salters, the Vincennes City Council President, said.
The idea of allowing chickens within city limits is nothing new to the city of Vincennes. Back in 2018, the city brought forth a change to the Farm and Domestic Animal Ordinance to allow chickens. But the proposed legislation was not moved forward by the council.
Now four years later, it's back up for discussion and the council wants to hear from the people.
"That's who we represent," Salters said. "That's who we are supposed to listen to and do our homework and listen to what the people want and listen to their questions and concerns and make that into legislative goals and that's why we need to hear as much as we can from the citizens."
And especially during a time of hardship for many residents, city leaders say this change could be a game changer for some families.
"One of the bigger things people have talked about is that they want to be able to raise their own produce and have things like that," he said. "Especially in a time of inflationary prices and food costs going up, obviously that is a big concern."
Many residents are in favor for this change, but others have concerns about unwanted smells and lack of cleanliness.
Still, city leaders say this is only the beginning of a discussion that could eventually turn into something more, like going back on the city council agenda for final approval.
"If things go well and we have a good idea of we want, that ordinance could be brought about [to the city council] by the end of June," Salters said.
There will be a Neighborhood and Housing Committee Meeting to discuss this proposed amendment, as well as other topics, on Thursday, June 9 at 5:00 p.m. This will be at City Hall.