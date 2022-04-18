 Skip to main content
Prominent members of Vigo County honored

  • Updated
  • 0
Circle of honor

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a dozen people were recognized for their accomplishments. This was at Vigo County Schools' first Circle of Honor event.

The Circle of Honor recognizes prominent members in the education community. These folks have had exceptional careers in their professions. Leaders chose 18 individuals to shine a spotlight on.

The event took place at Terre Haute North Vigo High School. Students in leadership roles were invited to attend. These students got the chance to mingle with prominent members of the community.

One of the 18 members honored was Bob Fischer. He is currently a mathematics teacher at Honey Creek Middle School. He's been an educator for more than 50 years.

"I'm a teacher, and I still teach. Even after 57 years of teaching, it's still fun. I work with kids daily. I try to teach them how to think and develop their own talents into whatever they want to be."

Here is the full list of recipients:

Mr. Robert "Bob" Fischer, Mr. Jim Mann, Mrs. Katherine Utley, Mr. Bob Baesler, Dr. Iverson Bell, Sr. Dr. Kristina (McKee) Box, Dr. Jill Bolte Taylor, Mr. Carl Riddle, Ms. Carolyn Roberts, Mrs. Susie Dewey, Mr. Alan Hill, Mr. Darrell Roundtree, The Honorable Birch Bayh, Jr. Mrs. Trannie Grainger, Mr. Don Smith, Mrs. Coral Cochran, Mr. Bobby Moore, and Mr. George Waugh.

