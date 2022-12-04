Prometheus sculpture finds a new home at local church

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A meaningful sculpture dating back to the 1960s has found a new home.
The Prometheus sculpture was created by local artist John Laska. In Greek Mythology, Prometheus is known as the Titan God of Fire.
The sculpture was a tribute to Indiana State University's 1962 graduating class.
The goal of the creation was to provide faith, peace, and hope during uncertain times.
Now the sculpture is front and center at the First Unitarian Universalist Church.
Members of the church say it's an honor to have the sculpture here.
"He made this beautiful sculpture in his own backyard and built it. We love it, and we now own it. We are very happy to have it," Cathie Laska, the vice chair of the First Unitarian Universalist Congregation, said.
John Laska passed away in 2009 after devoting his life to creating art. His family says his memory will continue to live on through his work.