Prom guests got quite the escort from some local Jeep enthusiast groups

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A king and queen had quite the escort to prom tonight!
After some confusion with a limo they had booked, Andy Curry and Mikayla Messer didn't have a cool ride to the prom. But, that didn't stop Jeep enthusiasts from coming to save the day.
Over 80 Jeeps gave them an escort to Terre Haute South prom. Mike Latta was involved in the escort. He talks about how the jeep community *strives* to help others.
"Jeep people are a different breed. They want to make sure that everyone feels that love and that they're supported. So this is not the first and it won't be the last," said Latta.
The king and queen were very excited for a night of dancing, fun, and Jeepin! Have a great time Andy and Mikayla!