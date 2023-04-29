Prom guests get quite the escort from local Jeep enthusiast groups

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A king and queen had quite the escort to prom Saturday night.
After some confusion with a limo they had booked, Andy Curry and Mikayla Messer didn't have a cool ride to the prom. But, that didn't stop Jeep enthusiasts from coming to save the day.
Over 80 Jeeps gave them an escort to the Terre Haute South prom.
"Jeep people are a different breed, said Mike Latta, who was involved in the escort. "They want to make sure that everyone feels that love, and that they're supported. So this is not the first and it won't be the last."
The king and queen were very excited for a night of dancing, fun and Jeepin!