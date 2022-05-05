Project to help the local homeless population is in final stages of approval

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY,
MAY 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Friday, May 13.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday /8:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.5 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Project to help the local homeless population is in final stages of approval

  • Updated
  • 0
TINY HOMES

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute City Council discussed several new investments that could be coming to the community soon. One involves a project that would benefit the local homeless population.

The Terre Haute Area Realtor Association proposed the Tiny Homes project. It involves building six small homes for homeless veterans.

This would be located at the Southwest corner of Maple Avenue and North 23rd Street. The area was donated by a veteran who wanted to see this concept come to life.

On Thursday night, the council approved the rezoning of the area. This moves the project into the final stage of the decision process.

Mayor Duke Bennett says he is looking forward to a project like this hopefully coming to the community soon.

"We have some people who are living on the streets and its unfortunate for anyone to do that, but especially a veteran who served our country," he said. "I think it's a great thing they will build these homes, donate them, Reach Services will operate them which they are experts at this, and it'll be a great addition to our community."

The final step is to get approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals which will meet in June or July.

Recommended for you