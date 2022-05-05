Project to help the local homeless population is in final stages of approval

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute City Council discussed several new investments that could be coming to the community soon. One involves a project that would benefit the local homeless population.
The Terre Haute Area Realtor Association proposed the Tiny Homes project. It involves building six small homes for homeless veterans.
This would be located at the Southwest corner of Maple Avenue and North 23rd Street. The area was donated by a veteran who wanted to see this concept come to life.
On Thursday night, the council approved the rezoning of the area. This moves the project into the final stage of the decision process.
Mayor Duke Bennett says he is looking forward to a project like this hopefully coming to the community soon.
"We have some people who are living on the streets and its unfortunate for anyone to do that, but especially a veteran who served our country," he said. "I think it's a great thing they will build these homes, donate them, Reach Services will operate them which they are experts at this, and it'll be a great addition to our community."
The final step is to get approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals which will meet in June or July.