Project Never Broken continues mission to support law enforcement community and families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It can be rare to take a look behind-the-scenes of the lives of local police officers, but an even Tuesday offered a glimpse.
Project Never Broken hosted a virtual conversation with Retired Sgt. Michael Sugrue for spouses and significant others of police officers. Sgt. Sugrue talked about different behaviors loved ones may notice as a result of officers' job duties.
Shelley Klingerman founded Project Never Broken after the death of her brother, Terre Haute Police Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency. Klingerman told News 10 the program is a way to support the law enforcement community.
"We truly hope it brings them some hope and healing to help them move forward and really kind of deal with whatever they need help with," said Klingerman.
Project Never Broken is working to capture personal stories, improve law enforcement wellness, sponsor workshops and retreats, provider financial support, and advocate.