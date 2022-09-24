"Project in Her Boots" honors local women veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is bringing honor and recognition to all women veterans.
This is the fifth year for "Project in Her Boots."
Here, women veterans from all over come to share their experiences in war and decorate combat boots. Then, on Veterans Day, their stories, experiences, photos, and decorated combat boots will be on display for all to see.
Organizers say women veterans often don't get the recognition they deserve, and this is a chance to do exactly that!
"They've done everything and anything," Gwen Hicks, the chair of "Project in Her Boots," said. "They've been in the military since the Revolutionary War and even more women are in the military now. They step up and serve our country and
they've been in the military since the revolutionary war and even more and more women are in the military now. They step up and serve their country and they deserve a little more of a 'pat on the back.'"
"Project in Her Boots" will return next October. Organizers are encouraging all women veterans to come out and share their stories.