Project Hope offering spay and neuter assistance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you need help in caring for your pet, there's an opportunity this weekend for you. 

Project Hope is hosting a spay and neuter appointment sign up this Saturday. It's at the Vigo County Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon. It's open to low-income pet owners. 

To qualify, you must be in the Terre Haute city limits. You also must bring along a photo ID, $25 in cash, and proof of residency. 

Project Hope's director said spay and neutering is important for your pet and the community. 

"Spend a little in the beginning," Dawn Lorey said. "Get them fixed. Help their health long term and also avoid the expense of unwanted litters that just clog up the shelter as time goes on too." 

If you can't make it this Saturday, there will be other sign ups on February 4th and 25th. 

