Project Aspiree teaches local students about robotics, takes them on tour around Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local talent search program is helping kids get exposed to stem education.
Kids from several Southern Indiana schools got to learn about robotics at Vincennes University.
Event organizers say they hope that this experience will open their minds to learning more about stem education after high school.
Kevin Blemker is the outreach coordinator at the college of technology at Vincennes University.
He led kids on a tour of the buildings around campus and showed them what the university has to offer.
He says he has a passion for teaching kids about technology.
"Junior high kids are fun. I taught for a long time at public schools, and junior high was my favorite age group because they're still bubbly and excited and they've still got some enthusiasm," Blemker said.
Kim Fields is the director of Project Aspiree at Vincennes University.
She says getting kids familiar with technology is key in getting a good education.
"It is very important because a lot of their schools are getting into the stem types of things as well. A lot of them have robotics programs at their schools too, so that's becoming very popular," Fields said.
She also says it's the way the world is going.
Fields hopes showing kids opportunities in technology early on can help them later in life.
"We think that technology is important and kind of the way of the future. So, we just want to expose them to what's here at the campus and what they may be able to do with those types of interests," Fields said.
Blemker says not only could it help the students, but it could also help the university.
"We're trying to get those students as much exposure as they can get because we feel like if they see what goes on here at VU and see our facilities, they'll sell themselves," Blemker said.
For more information on events like these or to sign our kids up for future events, click here.