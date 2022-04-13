Progress on the Riley Spur Trail project is stalled after heated discussion

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tensions were high at Tuesday evening's County Council meeting -- it was yet another packed room.
Community members stepped up to the mic to speak their concerns about the proposed Riley Spur Trail. It was a very different theme than last Tuesday, where the majority of the feedback was positive.
The council decided to delay progress on the trail after hearing what the public had to say.
County Commissioner's requested 1.3 million dollars from the council at last Tuesday's meeting. This money would help bring life to the old abandoned Riley Spur Trail.
An idea that some Riley residents who live by the track are not too
pleased about.
"We bought a house on a railroad track, you know we didn't buy a house on a trail," a concerned Riley resident pleaded.
Residents raised concerns over privacy, safety, and liability issues.
They say they feel there was a lack of transparency throughout this project.
Brendan Kearns disputes that.
He tells News 10 they have been forthcoming with information.
"What was really interesting is pretty much all of these landowners that addressed their concerns against it are all part of a lawsuit that they signed in May June of 2021. So, they are very aware of what our plans are because a lawsuit makes it very clear," Kearns said.
Kearns tells News 10 that the Indiana Railroad wants to know a decision in the first part of June.
He says he still feels confident that they will make this happen.
The council will vote again on this in May.