Progress being made on Washington Avenue Project in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Washington Avenue Project in Vincennes is wrapping up.
Contractors began laying asphalt this week from Belle Crossing to Kelso Creek.
Next week, contractors will begin adding curbs.
On the other side of Kelso Creek, subcontractors are running underground utilities up to Niblack Boulevard.
"The contractors aren't released to work on the next section until the first of the year," said Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague.
"There'll be a winter shutdown, and then in March, we'll start talking about another closure from Niblack to Kelso Creek."
Utilities like overhead powerlines on Washington Avenue have since been relocated.
Sprague says he appreciates how hard those contractors have been working.
"We've had a lot more cooperation with the utilities. They've been very proactive and very cooperative and I am appreciative of their extra work."
The Vincennes Police Department is patrolling the shutdown area now to make sure both drivers and workers stay safe.
"I knew once we got the asphalt down, people would try to cut through or the speed would increase drastically," said Sprague.
City Engineer John Sprague is reminding people to use caution when driving through the area.