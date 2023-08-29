Program works to invest money for housing in West Central Indiana

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A program is investing money in sustainable housing in West Central Indiana.
THRIVE West Central awarded $952,000 for the READI Homes for the Future program. It will bring 130 new housing units throughout the west central region by October 1, 2025
Five local projects are getting money, they include:
- Southard Homes LLC: The Southard Homes City of Terre Haute in-fill project is awarded $97,500. This project will develop 15 modern, single-family, age-friendly homes retailing for around $140,000 each.
- Southard Homes LLC: The Terre Vista project is awarded $120,000. This project features the creation of ten larger, modern single-family homes retailing between $370,000 - $400,000 each.
- Southard Homes LCC: The Southard Acres West project is set to build 17 single-family, detached garage homes. This will be a modern, age-friendly development with homes retailing around $225,000. This project was awarded $245,000.
- Emmert Group Properties: The Windbreaker Flats project is a new apartment development in Brazil, the largest city in Clay County. This project was awarded $245,000 and will develop 48 age-friendly apartments which range from one to two bedrooms. This is a 3.82-million-dollar investment in Clay County.
- New Directions Housing Corporation: The River Valley Apartments project was awarded $245,000 and will bring 40 modern, age-friendly apartments to the City of Terre Haute. This project is geared toward seniors who are looking to age in place and is located near the Union Hospital campus. This project captures a 12.3-million-dollar investment in the community.