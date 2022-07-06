Program will help save customers money on their utility bill

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke energy is installing free energy-saving products for west Brazil homeowners.
This is through the neighborhood energy saver program.
In the west Brazil area, 1,8000 people will be able to take advantage of this.
Duke energy will go into customer's homes and do an energy assessment to see where they can save money on energy costs.
These only take between 30 to 40 minutes.
Duke says customers could save around $130 on their bill a year.
The service is completely free, but some residents can't believe it.
"A lot of people say yeah well you can have all these things but there's always a hitch and I've asked a lot of questions and so far I haven't found a hitch but I'm still looking," says Brazil resident Ruthann Jeffries.
This Saturday, Brazil residents will have a chance to sign up for this program.
It's happening at 6-0-8 west national avenue from 10 till 2.