Professional snow removal teams prep for storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As snow descends on the area, snow removal businesses are ready to serve.

Cary Albin is the operator of Rosehill Landscaping. It's during times like these the business goes from landscaping to snow removal. The business serves anywhere from 50 to 60 business and residential areas.

Albin and his team have already begun to work.

"What we've been doing these last few days," he said. "Is maintaining, greasing, preparing our plows, our salters, our people, our trucks."

While Albin, his crew, and other snow removal companies will work to clear a path for people, he still warns others to be cautious when out and about. Incoming cold weather could change road conditions.

"Once we clear the parking lot," Albin said. "The next day there might be a two by two area of ice at a certain spot that might just be where you're walking out the door."

Albin said planning is essential. He advises setting up a team to come automatically.

"It's very hard to get someone to go out and do that the day of the big snow," he said.

Albin also said to be careful who you hire for snow removal these next few days. He said to look for companies with good reviews, experience and the manpower to fulfill your request.

Overall, Albin said there's no need to panic.

"If it's not okay now," he said. "Then it's not the end."