Procession for fallen Indiana State Police trooper set for Friday - here's the route

  • Updated
Trooper Aaron Smith

 By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Flags were flown at half-staff on Thursday in Indiana to honor a fallen police officer.

Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith was killed in the line of duty last week.

He was killed by a fleeing driver during a car chase. It happened north of i-70 in Plainfield.

Trooper Smith will be laid to rest Friday.

The public is encouraged to attend the funeral procession. It will begin in Greenwood at 1:00 p.m. Friday. The procession will pass under a garrison flag at Whiteland High School.

It will continue through downtown Indianapolis and end at Crown Hill Cemetery.

You will find the full procession route below:

  • Start at Emmanuel Church of Greenwood, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood, IN
  • Exit church lot and turn west on to West Stones Crossing Road to S.R. 135.
  • South on S.R. 135 to Whiteland Road.
  • East on Whiteland Road to U.S 31
  • North on U.S. 31 where we will go by Whiteland High School and pass under the Garrison Flag. We will continue north into Greenwood then make a small right on to S. Madison Ave.
  • North on S Madison Ave to roundabout, first exit east, Smith Valley Rd.  Continue east on Smith Valley Road where we will pass by the neighborhood where Trooper Smith grew up.
  • East on Smith Valley Rd and as you make the curve to left it turns into north bound S Emerson Ave.
  • Continue north on S Emerson Ave where we will pass by Greenwood Airport to the left, to Stop 11 Rd.
  • West on to Stop 11 Road which turns into E Meridian School Rd at East St. Continue west to S.R. 135.
  • North on S.R 135 to Hanna Ave
  • West on Hanna Ave to Bluff Rd
  • North on Bluff Road to where it turns into West St.
  • Continue north on West St passing IFD Station 13 at West St and Ohio St. Continue north on West St to New York St.
  • East on New York St to Illinois St.
  • North on Illinois St to 34th
  • West on 34th St to entrance to Crown Hill Cemetery.

