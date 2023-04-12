 Skip to main content
Process to remove Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan continues.

Karen Donovan

Donovan faces drug and official misconduct charges 

 Moore, Rondrell

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Council and Commissioners met Tuesday night to discuss the future of Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan.

The decision was made through a unanimous vote by council members and commissioners to remove Donovan through the judicial process.

The approved resolution will now go to Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan.

According to Knox County Commissioner President Kellie Streeter, Carnahan will submit the resolution to a judge for review.

Once a judge reviews the resolution, a hearing would be scheduled for the county to present its case.

At that point, the judge will make the final decision to remove Donovan from office.

Streeter says once Donovan is out of office, the search for a new coroner will begin.

