Process for a new jail moves forward

SULLIVAN CO. Ind. (WTHI) - Blueprints are being finalized for a new jail in Sullivan County. That's after officials agreed the area needed a new facility.
After several years of planning and discussion, a 5 to 2 vote will allow Sullivan to move forward with the construction of a new 184-bed facility. The address for the new jail is 77 East Justice Drive in Sullivan.
Sheriff Clark Cottom of Sullivan County says this project has been nearly four years in the making.
"A real need that came to be about three and a half years ago our current facility was built for 34 inmates, and in the 1990's it was approved to hold 54."
Sheriff Cottom said the best part is, there will be no added cost for taxpayers.
$10 million has already been collected and will be used for the down payment.
"There are no new taxes that are being in placed. The tax for the jail was implemented in 2019 and it's been in place since 2019 and has been generating funds that have been untouched."
The jail will take nearly two years to complete. Construction is set to take place this summer.
"They're going to make fine-tuning blueprints just honing in on some incidentals and the smaller things now. They're gonna go ahead and put a little bit more time and detail into those blueprints."
Cottom adds with a new bigger jail; officials will be able to rehabilitate folks with addictions and hopefully decrease the amount of people who come back to jail.
"If we have a place to separate inmates between those who want help for a specific type of problem and for those who are not yet in a place in their mind where they want help, then we can hopefully cut down on this revolving door."
Officials expect to break ground this June.