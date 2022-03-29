Process for a new jail moves forward

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, and Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding continues on portions of the Wabash and White
rivers as a result of multiple rounds of rainfall in recent weeks.
Flooding on the White River is expected to end late Thursday.
Flooding along the Wabash is expected to either be prolonged or
return to flood after a line of storms moves through the area late
tomorrow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this
evening to 11.1 feet and then begin rising early Thursday
morning. It will then rise above flood stage Friday morning
to 15.2 feet Saturday morning. It will fall below flood stage
again early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Process for a new jail moves forward

Current jail

SULLIVAN CO. Ind. (WTHI) - Blueprints are being finalized for a new jail in Sullivan County. That's after officials agreed the area needed a new facility.

After several years of planning and discussion, a 5 to 2 vote will allow Sullivan to move forward with the construction of a new 184-bed facility. The address for the new jail is 77 East Justice Drive in Sullivan.

Sheriff Clark Cottom of Sullivan County says this project has been nearly four years in the making.

"A real need that came to be about three and a half years ago our current facility was built for 34 inmates, and in the 1990's it was approved to hold 54."

Sheriff Cottom said the best part is, there will be no added cost for taxpayers.

$10 million has already been collected and will be used for the down payment.

"There are no new taxes that are being in placed. The tax for the jail was implemented in 2019 and it's been in place since 2019 and has been generating funds that have been untouched."

The jail will take nearly two years to complete. Construction is set to take place this summer.

"They're going to make fine-tuning blueprints just honing in on some incidentals and the smaller things now. They're gonna go ahead and put a little bit more time and detail into those blueprints."

Cottom adds with a new bigger jail; officials will be able to rehabilitate folks with addictions and hopefully decrease the amount of people who come back to jail.

"If we have a place to separate inmates between those who want help for a specific type of problem and for those who are not yet in a place in their mind where they want help, then we can hopefully cut down on this revolving door."

Officials expect to break ground this June.

