Pro-choice advocates gather at Patrick Henry Square in Vincennes

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here in the Wabash Valley, community members are continuing to protest in response to the recent abortion ruling.
A demonstration took place on Sunday in Vincennes -- pro-choice advocates assembled at Patrick Henry Square.
They came flashing signage with strong messages urging lawmakers to step in, and some even painted their bodies.
While some people locally agree with the court's ruling, organizers say they wanted to educate people about how to take action locally.
"We're trying to share those resources with people, and encourage them to vote. Research the legislators and make it known that you want who's going to represent you, to represent your views. So, vote in November. That's the most important thing," organizer Mackenzie Baldner said.
Organizers hope the people who attended the rally will have those hard conversations with the people they love.