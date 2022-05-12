Prize payments for an $86 million Mega Millions jackpot are suspended after a lottery host's error.

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Flood waters begin to enter the two breaks
in the Honey Creek Levee maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  These two breaks occurred during the April 2013
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Thursday /11:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage
was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Thursday /11:30 AM EDT Thursday/ was
17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 5.6 feet Sunday, May 22.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Thursday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 6.0 feet Sunday, May 22.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Prize payments for an $86 million Mega Millions jackpot are suspended after a lottery host's error

  • 0
Prize payments for an $86 million Mega Millions jackpot are suspended after a lottery host's error

Prize payments for an $86 million Mega Millions jackpot are suspended after a lottery host's error.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

We all make mistakes, but for a host of the Mega Millions lottery, it's a potentially costly one: Prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets have been temporarily suspended after host John Crow incorrectly read the Mega Ball number during Tuesday's lottery drawing.

The first five numbers were called correctly: 15, 19, 20, 61 and 70. But as the gold Mega Ball, was selected, the number 9 --with a line drawn under it -- could be seen on the ball. Crow called it as 6, as seen in a video posted on the Mega Millions YouTube channel.

The video featured an embedded caption explaining the mishap.

"The 9 ball was drawn in the chamber and is the official result," the caption states, adding the correct results have been audited by the accounting firm Preston CPA. "We apologize for the confusion."

Tuesday's estimated Mega Millions jackpot was $86 million. If no tickets match the correct six numbers, the next estimated jackpot is $99 million and the next drawing will take place on Friday.

All Mega Millions players should hold their tickets for the May 10, 2022, drawing until the issue is resolved, the New York Lottery said on its website.

CNN has reached out to the New York Lottery and Mega Millions to see how many lottery players may have been impacted by the error.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.