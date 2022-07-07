Privacy and technology issues follow Supreme Court ruling

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There have always been concerns for those who are worried about what happens to their information and data when they search the web. But how much of your data is actually being collected?
There are many ways to look at privacy when discussing the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
In the past, texts and web searches about abortion have been used to prosecute women in both Indiana and Mississippi.
Technologically, privacy has never been a bigger concern.
Sid Stamm, an associate Rose-Hulman professor of computer science and software engineering, mentioned that there are some companies like Google, Facebook, and Apple that have either complicated or completely gotten rid of tracking.
Stamm is also the former lead architect and engineer on security and policy for the web browser Mozilla.
When asked how the government handles and gather consumer data Stamm said, "It's...it's unclear. I like to think that these companies are trying to do the right thing and only giving up information to law enforcement and the government when absolutely necessary."
He later explained that if you or someone you know are worried about the tracking of location, one solution is to leave your phone at your house or place of residence.