Pritzker lowers pension liabilities through extended buyout opportunities

SPRINGFIELD — Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 4292 into law, extending the pension buyout option for state employees to 2026.
The bill authorizes $1 billion in additional general obligation bond funding to extend the buyout program. Pritzker's office says the law is an important step in his mission to ensure fiscal responsibility and reduce overall liability costs placed on taxpayers and follows the inclusion of an additional $500 million contribution to the retirement systems above certified amounts across FY2022 and FY2023.
“Responsible fiscal management means taking every action possible to address our pension obligations while honoring promises made to current and retired workers – promises made by governors and legislators on both sides of the aisle,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The expansion of this bipartisan pension buyout program builds on Democrats’ work this session to save taxpayers nearly $2 billion in pension liabilities by paying down our pension debt in advance.”
State employees will now have the opportunity to opt for a pension buyout for an additional two years, through June 30, 2026. $1 billion in bond authorization was approved to fund these buyouts. Previously the buyouts were offered only through June of 2024.
Governor Pritzker’s FY2023 budget authorized an extra $500 million payment to the state pension fund beyond the required annual contribution to reduce overall pension liabilities. The additional payment will save taxpayers an estimated $1.8 billion.
The bipartisan expansion of the buyout option honors the commitments made to state employees while giving them the flexibility to spend pension dollars when needed.
State employees, downstate teachers, and university employees who meet certain eligibility requirements at retirement may opt for an accelerated pension benefit payment in exchange for forfeiting a portion of future cost-of-living increases on retirement benefits. Over 4,500 state and university employees and teachers have already opted for the buyout.