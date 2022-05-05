Pritzker lowers pension liabilities through extended buyout opportunities

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute,
Clinton, Riverton.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash River
in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over the next several
days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY, MAY 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Friday, May 13.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.5 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 20.2 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Pritzker lowers pension liabilities through extended buyout opportunities

  • 0
Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD — Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 4292 into law, extending the pension buyout option for state employees to 2026.

The bill authorizes $1 billion in additional general obligation bond funding to extend the buyout program. Pritzker's office says the law is an important step in his mission to ensure fiscal responsibility and reduce overall liability costs placed on taxpayers and follows the inclusion of an additional $500 million contribution to the retirement systems above certified amounts across FY2022 and FY2023.

“Responsible fiscal management means taking every action possible to address our pension obligations while honoring promises made to current and retired workers – promises made by governors and legislators on both sides of the aisle,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The expansion of this bipartisan pension buyout program builds on Democrats’ work this session to save taxpayers nearly $2 billion in pension liabilities by paying down our pension debt in advance.”

State employees will now have the opportunity to opt for a pension buyout for an additional two years, through June 30, 2026. $1 billion in bond authorization was approved to fund these buyouts. Previously the buyouts were offered only through June of 2024.

Governor Pritzker’s FY2023 budget authorized an extra $500 million payment to the state pension fund beyond the required annual contribution to reduce overall pension liabilities. The additional payment will save taxpayers an estimated $1.8 billion.

The bipartisan expansion of the buyout option honors the commitments made to state employees while giving them the flexibility to spend pension dollars when needed.

State employees, downstate teachers, and university employees who meet certain eligibility requirements at retirement may opt for an accelerated pension benefit payment in exchange for forfeiting a portion of future cost-of-living increases on retirement benefits. Over 4,500 state and university employees and teachers have already opted for the buyout.

