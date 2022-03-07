Prioritizing mental health in the Vigo County School Corporation

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along
portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the
next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages are rising again due to
the one to over two and a half inches of rain received from Saturday
night through this morning. Minor flooding is expected, which
primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Tuesday afternoon by around 100
PM EST /1200 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From this evening to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Monday /9:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 18.9
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Monday /9:30 PM EST Monday/ was 18.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.9
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday, March 15.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, MARCH 15...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 15.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Monday was 18.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Prioritizing mental health in the Vigo County School Corporation

  • Updated
  • 0
MENTAL HEALTH AND STUDENTS

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School administrators are stepping up to prioritize students' mental health needs.

Monday evening, the school board met to discuss and review data on the rise in mental health-related problems among students. Now, they're working on new ways to help students at all grade levels find the help and support they need.

And this is coming at a very critical time. Across the district, many elementary, middle, and high school students are struggling with bullying and mental health-related issues. This is a trend that administrators have seen for several years… but even more so recently.

"I think the last two years with the pandemic has brought on a new level of stress for families and for students," Dr. Megan Kirk, the Project Aware Coordinator for the district, said. "When we are looking at the crisis assessments with our students, we are not only seeing an influx of assessments that are needed to be done with our school counselors but also the severity, the level of risk, that these students are presenting with when our counselors meet with them. They are a lot more serious than they were from even a year ago."

But with added mental health concerns comes added resources. That's what the Vigo County School Corporation is doing to make sure all students get the resources they need to seek help and feel supported.

The district has recently introduced apps embedded with all student Chromebooks. One is called "Stop it." Students can use it to report bullying, abuse, and other concerns.

"Now everyone has that Chromebook and it's right at their fingertips to be able to make a [Stop It] report and I think it has become more accessible to students," Dr. Tom Balitewicz, Director of Student Services, said.

On top of that, the school corporation is using other resources including DCS reporting tools, crisis assessments, and Google Chromebook monitoring. Administrators say these resources make a big difference.

"There have been instances that I think we have saved lives because of a friend reporting out of concern for someone else," Dr. Kirk said.

School administrators go on to say these added resources are making it a lot easier for students to speak up and look out for one another, placing a much-needed emphasis on prioritizing mental health needs.

