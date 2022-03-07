Prioritizing mental health in the Vigo County School Corporation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School administrators are stepping up to prioritize students' mental health needs.
Monday evening, the school board met to discuss and review data on the rise in mental health-related problems among students. Now, they're working on new ways to help students at all grade levels find the help and support they need.
And this is coming at a very critical time. Across the district, many elementary, middle, and high school students are struggling with bullying and mental health-related issues. This is a trend that administrators have seen for several years… but even more so recently.
"I think the last two years with the pandemic has brought on a new level of stress for families and for students," Dr. Megan Kirk, the Project Aware Coordinator for the district, said. "When we are looking at the crisis assessments with our students, we are not only seeing an influx of assessments that are needed to be done with our school counselors but also the severity, the level of risk, that these students are presenting with when our counselors meet with them. They are a lot more serious than they were from even a year ago."
But with added mental health concerns comes added resources. That's what the Vigo County School Corporation is doing to make sure all students get the resources they need to seek help and feel supported.
The district has recently introduced apps embedded with all student Chromebooks. One is called "Stop it." Students can use it to report bullying, abuse, and other concerns.
"Now everyone has that Chromebook and it's right at their fingertips to be able to make a [Stop It] report and I think it has become more accessible to students," Dr. Tom Balitewicz, Director of Student Services, said.
On top of that, the school corporation is using other resources including DCS reporting tools, crisis assessments, and Google Chromebook monitoring. Administrators say these resources make a big difference.
"There have been instances that I think we have saved lives because of a friend reporting out of concern for someone else," Dr. Kirk said.
School administrators go on to say these added resources are making it a lot easier for students to speak up and look out for one another, placing a much-needed emphasis on prioritizing mental health needs.