Princesses and Pancakes happening this weekend at IHOP - here's how you can get tickets

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Mount Carmel. Wabash River at Vincennes. Wabash River at Riverton. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Clinton. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. Wabash River at Montezuma. Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Lafayette. .Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd. Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with the crest near Clinton. Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles. South Lake Area and 10 homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood. Water is at critical stage for a few agricultural levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Tuesday /11:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was 22.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Tuesday /11:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 22.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&