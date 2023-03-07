Princesses and Pancakes happening this weekend at IHOP - here's how you can get tickets

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a royal event coming up this coming Sunday in Terre Haute, and all princesses in pre-k through the 2nd grade are invited.
It's called "Princesses and Pancakes."
The junior department of the Woman's Department Club is behind it.
It's taking place this Sunday, March 12, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Terre Haute IHOP restaurant.
All princesses attending will get to indulge in a royal pancake feast, get to make a royal craft, and get a glitter makeover with a crown!
It'll cost $15 per princess.
Reservations are required, and space is limited.
It's also highly recommended that all little ones dress up as their favorite princess.
You can buy your tickets right here.