Prime Day may be over - but the scammers are just getting started

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Amazon Prime Day is over, but scammers are not calling it quits just yet.
Here's what you need to know.
It's often in the form of an e-mail. It may look legitimate - saying that you have a reward to claim. But it's all a part of a phishing scam.
Links for the alleged reward are phony and may have malware.
The Better Business Bureau says watching out for phishing scams is something you should always be doing.
"You know, it's really important to just know that this happens year-round, but it flares up during times when there's a lot of online shopping going on," Jennifer Adamany, from the BBB, said.
You can do a few things right now to avoid phishing scams.
Be aware of unsolicited e-mails and texts that look like they're coming from major retailers.
Do not open any links or attachments.
When in doubt, ask "customer service about the messages to see if they're legit.
The best thing to do with these messages is simply hit delete.