Pride Center hosts "Chalk the Walk" event to encourage representation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - June is Pride Month, and one local organization is spreading joy in a colorful way!
The Pride Center in Terre Haute hosted its Chalk the Walk event.
On Saturday, folks were out decorating the side walks with chalk! The drawings are all about creating a welcoming environment and encouraging representation!
"For one, it's so lacking today. If we don't have that representation out there -- we might be isolating our community members that we could otherwise welcome with open arms and make them feel safe," Pride Center Intern Kiran Nyx (he/him/his) said.
The Pride Center welcomes all to its events! The Pride Fest is now set for Sept. of this year! More details to come!