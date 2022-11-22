Pride Center holds candlelight vigil to honor "Club Q" shooting victims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released the names of the five people killed in the weekend shooting at Club Q. It's a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.
On Tuesday, the Pride Center in Terre Haute held a candlelight vigil in their honor.
Dozens of people came out to pay their respects to Daniel Davis Aston, Raymond Green, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, and Derrick Rump. The five were killed in the senseless mass shooting.
People in mourning shared stories, and hugs, and encouraged activism. The overall message was to communicate that the LGBTQ+ community cannot be broken.
Representatives of the Pride Center say it is so important to stick together and stick up for one another -- especially in times like this.
"They along, with every single person who loses their lives to senseless acts of violence. They are the reason why we need to keep on going," Pride Center board member Bre Pierce said.
The Pride Center is open Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.
