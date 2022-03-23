Preventing gas theft

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Gas prices are on the rise and that means so is gas theft. It's important to know tips to prevent gas theft from happening to you. Here are a few things you can do to keep your vehicle protected.
- Park in a garage if possible
- Park next to a light so your car is visible
- Don't stay parked in a spot for too long
- Fuel door should be facing near main road
Senior manager for marketing and communications at AAA Hoosier motor club, Lisa Wall, says it is crucial to follow these tips so you do not become a victim.
"These can be very costly repairs especially if they're drilling directly into your gas tank in some cases up to a thousand dollars to fix something like that. We know it's a big expense for people and again just more reasons to be mindful of of your surroundings and cautious when you can be" shares Wall.
If you notice your gas has been stolen you should immediately contact law enforcement.