Preventing frozen pipes in the winter

WABASH VALLEY - Some homeowners and renters may experience frozen pipes this winter. Here are some tips from State Farm to help you prevent this from happening.
- Let faucets drip overnight to keep water moving freely.
- Open cabinet doors to allow heat to get to uninsulated pipes under sinks and on exterior walls.
- Disconnect garden hoses or use indoor valve to shut off and drain water from pipes.
- Ensure your home maintains adequate heat inside, at least 55 degrees.
- Water can be shut off to prevent freezing pipes but note that fire suppression systems will be deactivated when water is shut off.
If your pipes do freeze, here is what State Farm recommends you do:
- If you turn on your faucets and nothing comes out, leave the faucets turned on and call a plumber.
- Avoid applying flames to thaw pipes. Never try to thaw a pipe with a torch or other open flame because it could cause a fire hazard. Water damage is preferable to burning down your house!
- Use a hair dryer as a possible heat source (with caution). You may be able to thaw a frozen pipe using a hair dryer - again, make sure you are not in standing water. Start by warming the pipe as close to the faucet as possible, working toward the coldest section of pipe.
- Shut off the water supply. If your water pipes have already burst, turn off the water at the main shutoff valve in the house. Make sure everyone in your family knows where the water shutoff valve is and how to open and close it. Be sure to leave the water faucets turned on.
- Contact your insurance company if there is damage.
Just in the last year State Farm paid nearly $200 million in frozen pipe damage.