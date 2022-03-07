Preventing donations to Ukraine from getting into the hands of scammers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The heartbreaking footage from the war in Ukraine is leading many people to action, but sometimes scammers can get in the way.
According to the Better Business Bureau it is more difficult to identify and track scams involving charitable causes. This is because you are less likely to notice if your donation never arrives.
It's not like an online purchase you can monitor until it gets to your door.
Because of this scammers know they can create fake causes to take your money and get away with it.
Jennifer Adamany with the BBB says you need to be cautious of scammers.
"There's a lot going on and it's really easy to get caught up in your emotions and your feelings and wanting to do something but that's what scammers like because you're less likely to have the reason to filter through scammers versus legitimate appeals" says Adamany.
The BBB established 20-standards for charity accountability. These fall under categories like governance and oversight and finances. The BBB also has a list of national charities that meet all 20-standards and are BBB accredited.
"It's quite an extensive evaluation but we do it to give donors confidence that when they contribute to an accredited charity they're more likely to actually be giving toward the cause that they say that they're supporting."
Click here for the BBB standards for charity accountability page.
Click here for tips on how to make informed giving decisions about helping people in need in this area.