Preventing donations to Ukraine from getting into the hands of scammers

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River from Elliston to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel.

.Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along
portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the
next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages will rise again during
this time due to expected rainfall tonight into Monday. Minor
flooding is expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land.

Flooding on the lower portions of the White and Wabash Rivers may
last well into this week if not beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Monday morning by around 1100 AM
CST /1200 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late Monday night to Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ the stage was 14.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall to 14.6 feet and then begin
rising early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above
flood stage early Tuesday morning to 18.5 feet early Thursday
morning. It will fall below flood stage Saturday morning to
11.0 feet and then begin rising Tuesday, March 15 then rise
again.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall to 12.4 feet and then begin
rising tomorrow morning. It will then rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to 17.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It
will fall below flood stage Friday afternoon to 9.8 feet and
then begin rising Tuesday, March 15. It will then rise again
to 10.3 feet Tuesday, March 15. It will fall again and remain
below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Preventing donations to Ukraine from getting into the hands of scammers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The heartbreaking footage from the war in Ukraine is leading many people to action, but sometimes scammers can get in the way.

According to the Better Business Bureau it is more difficult to identify and track scams involving charitable causes. This is because you are less likely to notice if your donation never arrives.

It's not like an online purchase you can monitor until it gets to your door.

Because of this scammers know they can create fake causes to take your money and get away with it.

Jennifer Adamany with the BBB says you need to be cautious of scammers. 

"There's a lot going on and it's really easy to get caught up in your emotions and your feelings and wanting to do something but that's what scammers like because you're less likely to have the reason to filter through scammers versus legitimate appeals" says Adamany. 

The BBB established 20-standards for charity accountability. These fall under categories like governance and oversight and finances. The BBB also has a list of national charities that meet all 20-standards and are BBB accredited.

"It's quite an extensive evaluation but we do it to give donors confidence that when they contribute to an accredited charity they're more likely to actually be giving toward the cause that they say that they're supporting."

Click here for the BBB standards for charity accountability page. 

Click here for tips on how to make informed giving decisions about helping people in need in this area. 

 