Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, Wabash River, White River.

.A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and partially
frozen ground has led to flooding along much of the Wabash River,
White River south of Indianapolis, and portions of the East Fork
White River in western, central, and southern Indiana.  Rainfall
from this past Wednesday night through Thursday amounted to 1.5 to
2.5 inches.

Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue into the first
week of March.  Upcoming precipitation this week may prolong
flooding, and even cause recurrence of flooding on smaller waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1200 AM
EST /1100 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY, MARCH 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday, March 01.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Tuesday, March 01.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 22.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 23.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
22.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday /11:30 AM EST Monday/ was 22.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.7
feet Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed

  • 0
Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed. A man walks past a Citigroup Citibank Park Avenue branch in New York, January 13.

 Anthony Behar/Sipa/AP Images

The third Monday of February marks Presidents Day, a federal holiday commemorating the nations' 45 commanders in chief. (Grover Cleveland served two nonconsecutive terms, so is considered the 22nd and 24th US President.) The observance usually falls on or near George Washington's February 22 birth date and the holiday is still officially known as Washington's Birthday.

This year President Day is Monday, Feb. 21. Many private sector workers will be off for the holiday, but some other businesses and government agencies will be closed as well.

Here's what's open and closed on President's Day 2022.

Banks will be closed

Most banks will be closed as Presidents Day is a holiday in the Federal Reserve system. The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will also be closed.

The US Post Office won't deliver mail

The US Post Office also will be closed Monday and will not deliver residential or business mail. FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery will be operating on Presidents Day, as will UPS.

Government agencies are closed

Don't try to get your driver's license renewed Monday — nonessential government agencies including the DMV will be closed. Federal and state courts, as well as your local city hall will also not be operating, nor will other nonessential city, county, state and federal government offices.

Day off from school

Most school children across the country will have Monday off for the holiday.

Restaurants and retailers will mostly be open

Most restaurants and retail stores will be open Monday. Walmart, Target, Costco and major supermarkets and grocery stores will be operating. However, be sure to check with local stores before heading out to make sure they're open.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

