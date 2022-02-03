President of Vigo County Council switches political parties ahead of a run for sheriff

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The President of the Vigo County Council has switched political parties - he's also filed for Vigo County Sheriff.
Aaron Loudermilk filed paperwork to run for Vigo County Sheriff as a Republican.
Loudermilk had been a life-long Democrat up to that point.
That means Loudermilk will run against current Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse. Plasse will run for reelection on the Democrat ticket.
Loudermilk says for him; this is a dream come true.
"This is something I've wanted to do for a quarter of a century...for roughly 25 years, I've wanted to run and hopefully be sheriff of this county," Loudermilk said.
Now that Loudermilk has switched his party affiliation, Republicans now officially control the Vigo County Council.