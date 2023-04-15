President Biden approves disaster declaration in Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) - President Joe Biden declared a major disaster exists in the State of Indiana.
This is after tornadoes tore across the state March 31.
The declaration means federal funding is now available to affected people in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties.
This assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.
Those in affected areas who suffered losses can begin applying for federal aid at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA app.