Preparing your yard for the first frost

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It looks like the first frost might hit on Friday night in the Wabash Valley.
The Apple House is a landscape and garden center, and home to the Blooms Brothers. Customer Thomas Wheat is here with his wife to buy supplies for their garden.
"We're here today to buy some tulip bulbs and some grub to kill the grubs in my grass," said Wheat.
Like other stores, the Apple House sells many lawn supplies
to help protect your yard year-round.
But the frost is coming!
Tom Cummins is the President and Co-Owner of Apple House. He says the biggest step in protecting your yard, is to mow the lawn and add a good fertilizer.
"When you make that final cut for the season of the lawn, just cut it down a lot tighter than normal. That prevents some disease issues that may form up over the winter," said Cummins.
But he says that's not all.
"With harder frost, start cleaning up your perennial beds, don't let weeds accumulate for a long period of time, particularly on the lawn area. It can map the grass down and cause some issues there," said Cummins.
Cummins says it's also important to bring in any tropical plants as it gets colder outside.
The colder it gets, the more Wheat and folks like him will have to start thinking of protecting their plants.
"I'm a little bit worried. I just planted a few grass seeds, and it's coming up good, so I am a little worried about that. we'll see what nature does," said Wheat.