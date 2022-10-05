Preparing your home for first frost: Paitson Heating and Cooling makes sure your heating units are working safely

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Frost continues to approach the Wabash Valley.
Paitson Heating and Cooling is one of many heating and cooling companies in Terre Haute.
While workers typically check for proper air flow and clean filters, this time of year the company is focused on safety.
Franklin Patterson is the service manager. He urges customers to install carbon monoxide detectors. Carbon monoxide detectors can help alert you to broken appliances that you otherwise would overlook. They need to be replaced about every 7 years.
Patterson also says it's important to make sure all your appliances are working correctly, before you need them. He says humidifiers can become "plugged up" over the summer.
"Got to be careful with them because they do release a white powder and it plugs up the filters, you check your filter and it looks brand new, but it's completely plugged it off, air can't get to the furnace," said Patterson.
Patterson says when you decide to turn the heat on, to keep your vents clear. He recommends avoiding space heaters, as they tend to overheat and can become dangerous.