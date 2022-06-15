Preparations underway, volunteers needed for Special Olympics Summer Games

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Special Olympics Indiana will host its Summer Games in Terre Haute this weekend, but hundreds of volunteers are still wanted to help make it a smooth event.
More than 2,000 athletes will be in town to compete at events at Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Organizers are looking for about 300 volunteers to help with the competitions. They say no experience is needed. You can sign up online.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, offenders from the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility helped set up the bocce ball courts. It's through a partnership that's been in place for several years.
Organizers say they're grateful for the continued support of the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.
The community is also invited to cheer on athletes at the opening ceremonies Friday evening at Hulman Center. It's the first time in three years everyone will gather in-person to mark the state of the Summer Games.