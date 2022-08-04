Preparations for Watermelon Festival underway

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) It may be quiet on Patrick Henry Square right now, but in less than 24 hours, hundreds of people will be here having some end of summer fun.
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has been working hard all year preparing for the annual Watermelon Festival.
Favorites like the Miss Watermelon Pageant, Seed Spitting Contest and the Watermelon 5K Run/Walk will be returning this year.
New to the festival is an antique tractor show on Saturday morning.
For the first time since January, Pea-Fections in downtown Vincennes will be open to serve lunch.
Graze 1885 will also be extending their hours on Friday and Saturday; to sell watermelon themed drinks
The Watermelon Festival takes place on Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 8:00AM until 3:00pm
A complete list of events can be seen below.