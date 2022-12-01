Preparation work underway ahead of Washington Avenue Project in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes is taking the first steps toward improving Washington Avenue.
Workers with "One, Two, Tree Service" have been cutting down trees along the busy roadway.
Drivers could expect some delays while traveling through areas where trees are being cut down.
The Washington Avenue project is being split into two phases.
Phase One is from Belle Crossing to Emison Avenue.
Phase Two is from Emison Avenue to St. Clair.
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says construction will official begin on Phase One this spring.
Along with redoing the entire road, bike lanes will be added; sidewalks will be redone and new street lights will be installed.
Phase Two is expected to start in 2026.
The project is being federally funded by INDOT.
Mayor Yochum says residents can stay updated on the Washington Avenue Project and other projects by downloading the City of Vincennes mobile app.