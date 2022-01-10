Pre-trial conference set for a federal First Amendment lawsuit against the Vigo County Health Department

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know some of the next steps forward in the lawsuit against the Vigo County Health Department.
We first told you about this lawsuit in late October of last year.
Vigo County resident Doug Springer filed a federal lawsuit against the health department, claiming it violated his rights by banning him from its Facebook page.
Springer says in January of 2021, he commented on a health department post involving COVID-19 cases in the county. It's an action he claims got him banned.
A pre-trial conference is set for Monday, January 24, via telephone. By Monday, those involved need to file a proposed case management plan. It will include deadlines for witnesses and evidence.
The social media post
Springer said he reacted to a Facebook post from the department, writing that positive COVID-19 test results aren't the same as cases of sick patients.
Court documents say, Springer, to the best of his recollection, posted the following:
"They are NOT cases; they are positive test results and the majority of them will never get sick from the virus. The very fact that the number of positives without accompanying illness is so high shows that the virus is much less dangerous than it is being portrayed."
When the health department banned him from the page, the lawsuit claims that it hid his previous comments from public view. It also continues to ban him from making new comments.
The lawsuit claims the actions from the Vigo County Health Department violate Springer's rights under the First Amendment. It goes on to say the department's actions represent improper viewpoint-based discrimination.
He's asking to be unbanned from the health department's Facebook page and for all of his comments to be restored.
Response
Back in October and again on Monday, we reached out to the Vigo County Health Department for comment.
In October, Administrator Joni Wise. She told us she had no comment about the pending litigation.
We haven't heard back from the health department following our second attempt for comment from them either.
Vigo County Commissioner Brendon Kearns did, however, respond on Monday morning by simply referring us to the Vigo County Health Department.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.