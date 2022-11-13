Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner brings the community together

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanksgiving day is less than two weeks away, but this local community is celebrating early and helping those in need.
On Sunday, the West Vigo Community Center hosted a free Thanksgiving dinner for all to enjoy.
Plates were filled with Thanksgiving classics like ham, turkey, potatoes, and more.
Organizers say it's important to bring everyone together to have that sense of community once again.
"With COVID-19 and everything else before, it's good for everyone to get back together again and maybe you haven't seen them in awhile, " David Elkins, the president of the West Vigo Community Center, said. "You are sitting there and eating, enjoying company and making new friends."
If you missed Sunday's Thanksgiving dinner, the West Vigo Community Center is already planning for the big Christmas dinner on December 18.