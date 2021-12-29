Pre-approved credit card offer leads police to Putnam County trash dumper

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A pre-approved credit card offer led police to bust a person accused of dumping trash.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about someone littering on County Road 50 North.
When deputies arrived, they found several bags of trash dumped in the woods.
After looking through the trash, police said they found mail - specifically, a letter with the suspect's information saying they had been approved for a credit card.
After tracking the person down, the police got the person to agree to clean up the mess. Deputies cited the person's honestly as a reason for the leniency.
The sheriff's office says if you get busted dumping your trash, you can receive a fine of up to $1,000.