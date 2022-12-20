Praying for peace in Ukraine, especially this holiday season

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Multiple explosive drones attacked Ukraine's capital on Monday, local authorities reported.
The attack came three days after what Ukrainian officials described as one of Russia's biggest assaults on Kyiv since the war started.
Here in the Wabash Valley, local religious groups are urging an end to the violence.
Each day, going on 10 months now, the Sisters of Providence have joined together in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel to pray the "Prayer for Peace."
Sister Barbara Battista kneels before this sacred image each day.
"Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, we installed an icon of Our Lady of Kyiv known as the "Queen of Ukraine," Sister of Providence Barbara Battista said.
She prays to heal those who mourn, who fight in battle and those who have lost everything.
As the war continues, Sister Battista worries that people may be losing hope, or letting the conflict slip their minds.
"We need to remember that people are fleeing this violence. We have Ukrainian refugees here in the Terre Haute area."
Along with prayer, the Sister says there are ways you can take action at home to make your voice heard.
"Call your senators, call our representatives, call persons in congress to push for a diplomatic end to this war."
With Christmas just days away, she says you can give the gift of support to refugees and victims of war by donating to organizations like UNICEF.
"If you haven't already spent your money buying gifts, why not use the money instead and donate to these humanitarian aid organizations."
She says she won't stop praying until the war comes to an end. The Sister says the chapel is open 24 hours a day and all are welcome.